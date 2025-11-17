England's Bold Bid to Break Ashes Curse Down Under

England's cricket team heads to Perth with a daunting task: end their dismal Ashes run in Australia. With just two draws and 13 defeats in their last 15 tests, the team hasn't tasted victory there since 2011. Yet, there's newfound optimism under the leadership of Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

In past series, England suffered tactical and psychological setbacks, but this time they appear more battle-ready. Featuring six formidable fast bowlers and a liberated Joe Root, hopes are high. Alastair Cook, a key player in England's last Australian series win, believes they have a strong chance of success.

England's aggressive 'Bazball' approach is central to their strategy, but opinions remain divided. Former player Steven Finn argues this bold style gives them their best shot in years. Despite traditional criticisms, this all-in approach could tip the scales in England's favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)