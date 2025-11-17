Spain Dominates World Football with Record-Breaking Streak

Spain's national football team continues to mesmerize the world, extending their unbeaten streak to 30 matches with a resounding 4-0 win over Georgia, breaking a national record for consecutive wins.

The team's success includes a flawless performance in the European Championship and an aggressive start in the World Cup qualifiers, ensuring a dominant position in Group E.

Manager Luis de la Fuente credits systematic excellence and a unified football model for their success, while cautioning against overconfidence. Spain remains focused on maintaining their world number one status with an unyielding approach to upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)