Pat Cummins: Leading Sunrisers Hyderabad and Australia's Cricket Roar

Pat Cummins has been appointed as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the third consecutive IPL season, despite being ruled out of the first Ashes Test due to injury. Cummins took over the role from Aiden Markram, following Australia's success in international cricket tournaments.

Australia's star bowler Pat Cummins has been reappointed as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a third IPL season, as announced via SRH's official social media channels. The decision comes amid news of Cummins' temporary withdrawal from the first Ashes Test due to a back injury, though he is expected to return for the second match in Brisbane.

As Cummins focuses on recovery, Steven Smith will lead Australia in their opening clash against England in the Ashes series, beginning on November 21. The cricketing action is set to continue with the second Test kicking off in Brisbane on December 4.

Cummins initially became SRH captain in 2024 after an impressive buy worth Rs 20.50 crore, following exceptional Australian performances in the World Test Championship and World Cup. Previously, Cummins has had successful stints with Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

