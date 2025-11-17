India Eyes Rebuilding as They Clash with Bangladesh in AFC Qualifier

In an inconsequential AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier, India will meet Bangladesh, providing head coach Khalid Jamil an avenue to test fresh talent and strategize for future prospects.

Despite their campaign ending with a previous loss to Singapore, Jamil views this match as crucial for player development, especially with the inclusion of Australia's Ryan Williams, who is pending international clearance to feature.

The historic clash, marking India's first match in Bangladesh in over two decades, promises emotional significance and a sell-out crowd, as both teams strive for a respectable finish and FIFA ranking points.

