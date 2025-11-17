KSCA Election Postponement Sparks Outcry from Cricket Veterans

Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad expressed his shock and disappointment on Monday following the unexpected delay of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) elections. Originally slated for November 30, the polls have now been moved to December 30. Prasad, who is contending for the presidency, is joined by fellow former cricketer Sujith Somasundar for vice-president, Vinay Mruthyunjaya for secretary, AV Shashidhar for joint secretary, and BN Madhukar for treasurer.

Speaking to the media, Prasad emphasized that the focus should remain on cricket rather than politics. He underscored their goal to revive top-tier cricket at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium and pleaded for the elections to proceed, citing the need for change within the KSCA. "Cricket is suffering," said Prasad, suggesting that the timely conduct of elections is crucial for implementing a new committee's vision.

In support, former KSCA treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya criticized the managing committee for the delay. Mruthyunjaya argued that the committee bore full responsibility for the setback, citing their lack of cooperation with the Electoral Officer. He urged KSCA members to address what he termed an undemocratic governance approach.

