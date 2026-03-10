Left Menu

Tragic Love Ends in Sorrow: A Story of Misunderstanding

Swapna, a 21-year-old woman, died by suicide after misunderstanding her husband Shiva Kumar's condition following his suicide attempt. They were recently married in an inter-caste union in Mahanandi. Kumar survived but Swapna thought he had passed away, leading her to take her own life.

Tragic circumstances unfolded in Mahanandi as a 21-year-old woman, Swapna, was found dead a day after entering into an inter-caste marriage with Shiva Kumar. Police have reported that Swapna died by suicide, hanging from a tree near the Mahanandi approach road. The tragic incident has been registered under Section 194 of the BNSS for unnatural death.

According to authorities, the young couple, who wed on Monday, returned to their respective homes after the ceremony. Subsequently, Swapna learned of Shiva Kumar's suicide attempt, which he survived after being rushed to the hospital by family.

However, under the false impression that Kumar had succumbed to his injuries, Swapna left her home Monday evening. Her lifeless body was discovered the following morning. The incident has raised questions regarding the social pressures surrounding inter-caste marriages, sparking discussions in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

