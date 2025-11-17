Young Indian Boxers Shine in World Cup Finals
Hitesh Gulia defeated renowned boxer Sewon Okazawa at the World Cup Finals, propelling him to the semifinals along with other Indian boxers. India is set to win 20 medals as nine quarterfinal victories highlight their success. Gulia's strategic win amplifies India's rising boxing prowess.
In a remarkable display of skill, young Hitesh Gulia triumphed over two-time World Championships medallist Sewon Okazawa at the World Cup Finals, advancing to the semifinals. His strategic 3-2 split decision marked a significant milestone in his burgeoning career.
Joining Gulia in the semifinals are fellow Indian boxers Jadumani Singh, Pawan Bartwal, Sumit Kundu, and Naveen Kumar, as India secures 20 medals with nine boxers progressing from the quarterfinals. Encouraged by vocal home support, Gulia's adept approach outmaneuvered Okazawa's experience.
The tournament held at home offered an extra edge as Armyman Pawan Bartwal, Sumit Kundu, and Naveen Kumar clinched decisive victories. Rowing on their resounding performances, the Indian pugilists continue to assert their growing influence in international boxing.
