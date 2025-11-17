Young Indian Boxers Shine in World Cup Finals

In a remarkable display of skill, young Hitesh Gulia triumphed over two-time World Championships medallist Sewon Okazawa at the World Cup Finals, advancing to the semifinals. His strategic 3-2 split decision marked a significant milestone in his burgeoning career.

Joining Gulia in the semifinals are fellow Indian boxers Jadumani Singh, Pawan Bartwal, Sumit Kundu, and Naveen Kumar, as India secures 20 medals with nine boxers progressing from the quarterfinals. Encouraged by vocal home support, Gulia's adept approach outmaneuvered Okazawa's experience.

The tournament held at home offered an extra edge as Armyman Pawan Bartwal, Sumit Kundu, and Naveen Kumar clinched decisive victories. Rowing on their resounding performances, the Indian pugilists continue to assert their growing influence in international boxing.