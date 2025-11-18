Left Menu

Zambia Coach Moses Sichone Hospitalized Ahead of Africa Cup of Nations

Moses Sichone, recently appointed as Zambia's national coach, has been hospitalized due to food poisoning, missing crucial fixtures ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations. Despite setbacks including illness within the squad, Zambia is preparing for upcoming matches under interim coach Perry Mutapa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2025 01:40 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 01:40 IST
Moses Sichone, newly appointed coach for Zambia, has been unable to fulfill his duties after being hospitalized due to food poisoning. The country's football association confirmed his condition alongside midfielder Miguel Chaiwa and video analyst Elias Chipota.

The 48-year-old Sichone, appointed after Avram Grant's exit, couldn't make his debut against South Africa and will miss the upcoming match in Angola. Perry Mutapa steps in as acting coach as the team continues facing challenges.

Ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, Zambia finds themselves in Group A with Mali, Comoros, and hosts Morocco. Despite recent setbacks, preparations are underway for the tournament beginning December 21.

