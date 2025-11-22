Left Menu

Paco Rassat Claims First World Cup Win in Gurgl

Paco Rassat of France won his first World Cup in Alpine skiing at Gurgl. Armand Marchant of Belgium came second in a surprise result, while Norway's Atle Lie McGrath, who led initially, secured third place. Lucas Pinheiro Braathen finished 10th after his earlier victory.

Updated: 22-11-2025 19:27 IST
In a thrilling event at the Austrian resort of Gurgl, France's Paco Rassat clinched his maiden World Cup title in Alpine skiing. The slalom victory on Saturday places him at the top of the standings after only two races this season.

Armand Marchant made headlines by securing a surprising second place, being only 0.07 seconds behind Rassat, marking Belgium's first-ever World Cup podium.

Despite leading the initial run, Norway's Atle Lie McGrath had to settle for third place. Meanwhile, Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, who recently made history for Brazil in Levi, managed only a 10th place finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

