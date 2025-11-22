Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Ready for International Hockey Showdown

The Vedanta Kalinga Lancers are gearing up for a thrilling end to the year as players and coaches take on significant international roles ahead of the 2025-26 Hockey India League (HIL), slated for a January 2026 kickoff. Sanjay, a standout 24-year-old defender, will captain India's Men's Hockey Team at the prestigious Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, marking his first leadership at a senior international tournament. Joining him are fellow Lancers Dilpreet Singh and Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, both pivotal to India's campaign, as stated in a release by the Kalinga Lancers.

The competition will see Belgium returning to the tournament for the first time since 2008, featuring renowned players such as Alexander Hendrickx and Arthur Van Doren, who will lead the Belgian team. Simultaneously, emerging talent Sunil PB from the Lancers is set to experience a career-defining moment at the FIH Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, occurring from 28 November to 10 December across Chennai and Madurai. Sunil will compete alongside teammates Rosan Kujur and Rohit Kullu, with Kullu as a backup for the junior squad.

In parallel, Lancers' head coach Jay Stacy will lead Australia's junior national team in the World Cup, following their recent triumph over India, with Lancers' juniors, at the Sultan of Johor Cup final by 2-1. Commenting on the rigorous international lineup, Vedanta Aluminium CEO Rajiv Kumar expressed optimism. He remarked, "Hockey fans are in for a treat as our stars will represent various nations in the upcoming weeks before joining us in January for the Hockey India League. Our best wishes are with them, and we anticipate their return with enhanced vigor and readiness for an exhilarating season with the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers."

(With inputs from agencies.)