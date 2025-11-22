Sahibzada Farhan Shines as Pakistan Outsmarts Sri Lanka in T20 Triumph

Sahibzada Farhan delivered an exceptional performance with a career-best 80 not out, steering Pakistan to a dominant seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the T20 tri-series.

Sri Lanka struggled after winning the toss and electing to bat, managing only 128-7 in their allotted overs. Pakistan efficiently chased down the target in just 15.3 overs, courtesy of Farhan's aggressive batting, highlighted by five sixes and six boundaries.

Pakistan, continuing their winning streak, are set to face Zimbabwe next, while Sri Lanka's tour has been challenging, marked by their struggles in adapting to the pitches.

