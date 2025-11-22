Left Menu

Lennart Karl Shines in Bayern's Remarkable Comeback Victory

Seventeen-year-old Lennart Karl played a pivotal role in Bayern Munich's sensational 6-2 comeback against Freiburg. Karl's impressive performance included a goal and an assist, capturing the attention of Germany's coach ahead of the World Cup. The match also saw standout performances from Michael Olise and Harry Kane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:52 IST
Lennart Karl Shines in Bayern's Remarkable Comeback Victory
  • Country:
  • Germany

Seventeen-year-old Lennart Karl delivered a standout performance as Bayern Munich stormed back from a two-goal deficit to defeat Freiburg 6-2 on Saturday, cementing their position as Bundesliga leaders.

Karl, making his ninth league appearance and second start, sent a clear message to Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann with a goal, assist, and dynamic play, just in time for next year's World Cup selection.

Michael Olise also shone bright, contributing two goals and assisting three others, alongside key performances from Harry Kane and the rest of Bayern's squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

 Global
2
Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

 Australia
3
Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

 Global
4
COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025