Seventeen-year-old Lennart Karl delivered a standout performance as Bayern Munich stormed back from a two-goal deficit to defeat Freiburg 6-2 on Saturday, cementing their position as Bundesliga leaders.

Karl, making his ninth league appearance and second start, sent a clear message to Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann with a goal, assist, and dynamic play, just in time for next year's World Cup selection.

Michael Olise also shone bright, contributing two goals and assisting three others, alongside key performances from Harry Kane and the rest of Bayern's squad.

