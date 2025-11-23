South Africa's Historic Win in Dublin Breaks 13-Year Jinx

South Africa's rugby team claimed a significant victory in Dublin on Saturday, marking their first win against Ireland on this ground in 13 years, with a 24-13 scoreline. This triumph signaled a shift in their rivalry, as noted by coach Rassie Erasmus.

Despite the chaotic nature of the game, which saw Ireland receive one red card and four yellows, the Springboks dominated, especially in scrummage. The match, however, was not without its challenges, with man-of-the-match Malcolm Marx acknowledging the physical demands it placed on players.

Erasmus, pleased with the performance, stressed the importance of this win in building the team's momentum for future competitions, having secured a top seeding for the 2027 World Cup while maintaining an experimental approach in player selection this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)