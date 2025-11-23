Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance
France coach Fabien Galthie expressed concerns over the team's current performance, despite a win against Australia. Citing lapses in discipline and defense, Galthie noted a decline from their previous World Cup form. Injuries and inconsistency were highlighted, with upcoming matches set to test emerging players.
France's rugby coach, Fabien Galthie, has voiced concerns about his team's current form, despite their 48-33 victory against Australia. During the Autumn series, Galthie pointed out that France has not yet reached the level of performance seen in the last World Cup cycle.
Galthie blamed repeated lapses in discipline and defense for the slump in form. The team shared the halftime score at 19-19 in their latest match but struggled with penalties, showing how much has changed since they entered the 2023 World Cup as favorites. Captain Antoine Dupont's injury further complicated their efforts.
The upcoming Six Nations opener against Ireland in February will be a crucial test. Galthie remains optimistic about the squad's potential, particularly players like Nicolas Depoortere, who has shown promise with recent try-scoring performances.
