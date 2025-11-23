Lakshya Sen's Triumph at Australian Open: A Booster Triumph for Upcoming Season
Lakshya Sen's victory at the Australian Open Super 500 injected confidence ahead of the new season. His mentor, Vimal Kumar, praised his fighting spirit and composure, especially after overcoming a fever before the semifinals. The win ends Lakshya's title drought, preparing him for future tournaments.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable display of grit and determination, Lakshya Sen clinched victory at the Australian Open Super 500, boosting his confidence for the forthcoming season. Former India coach Vimal Kumar hailed Sen's fighting spirit, emphasizing how his triumph in Sydney serves as a promising precursor to the new badminton season.
Lakshya dominated the men's singles final against Japan's Yushi Tanaka, with commanding scores of 21-15, 21-11. Vimal Kumar expressed his delight over the long-awaited victory, particularly after Lakshya battled through illness just before overcoming his semifinal opponent, Chou Tien.
Having not secured a title since earlier wins in 2024, Lakshya's achievement marks the end of a challenging phase on the international circuit. His mentor, Vimal, confirmed the triumph as a timely boost for upcoming tournaments, including the Malaysian, India, and Indonesia Opens in the new year.
ALSO READ
Gasperini's Roller Coaster: Roma's Thrilling Victory Keeps Serie A Lead
India-Japan Special Strategic Partnership Strengthened at G20 Summit
Scotland Triumphs: A Record-Breaking Victory Against Tonga
India's Narrow Victory: Raheel's Striking Goal Overpowers Korea in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Opener
Mikaela Shiffrin Shines in Slalom with 103rd World Cup Victory