Lakshya Sen's Triumph at Australian Open: A Booster Triumph for Upcoming Season

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 13:19 IST
Lakshya
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of grit and determination, Lakshya Sen clinched victory at the Australian Open Super 500, boosting his confidence for the forthcoming season. Former India coach Vimal Kumar hailed Sen's fighting spirit, emphasizing how his triumph in Sydney serves as a promising precursor to the new badminton season.

Lakshya dominated the men's singles final against Japan's Yushi Tanaka, with commanding scores of 21-15, 21-11. Vimal Kumar expressed his delight over the long-awaited victory, particularly after Lakshya battled through illness just before overcoming his semifinal opponent, Chou Tien.

Having not secured a title since earlier wins in 2024, Lakshya's achievement marks the end of a challenging phase on the international circuit. His mentor, Vimal, confirmed the triumph as a timely boost for upcoming tournaments, including the Malaysian, India, and Indonesia Opens in the new year.

