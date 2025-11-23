Left Menu

Senuran Muthusamy's Century Propels South Africa to Strong Lead Against India

Senuran Muthusamy scored his maiden test century, leading South Africa to 428/7 against India by lunch on the second day of the test in Guwahati. Partnering with Marco Jansen, Muthusamy's innings included 10 fours and 2 sixes. South Africa leads the series 1-0.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 13:38 IST
Senuran Muthusamy's stellar performance with the bat saw him reach his first test century, as South Africa made a formidable 428 for seven at lunch on the second day of the final test against India in Guwahati.

Muthusamy's unbroken 94-run partnership with Marco Jansen, who remained unbeaten on 51, further strengthened their position in the series, which they lead 1-0. The left-handed all-rounder played a confident innings, hitting 10 fours and two sixes to stand at 107 not out at the break.

India's bowling attack, which had struggled to dismantle the South African top order, found the lower middle order equally challenging. Muthusamy overturned an lbw decision using a review, and together with Jansen, put India on the back foot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

