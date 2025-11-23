KL Rahul Leads India in ODI Series Against South Africa as Jadeja Makes Comeback

KL Rahul has been named India's captain for the forthcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, stepping in for Shubman Gill, who is sidelined with a neck injury. Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja rejoins the squad after an eight-month hiatus.

The series kicks off on November 30 in Ranchi, moving to Raipur on December 3 and concluding in Visakhapatnam on December 6. Rishabh Pant was not considered for the captaincy given his limited recent ODI experience.

Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj are among notable players rested in a bid to manage their workloads. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Virat Kohli are set to make an impact in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)