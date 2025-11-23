Khelo India University Games: A Celebration of Emerging Sporting Talent

The Khelo India University Games are set to kick off in Rajasthan with over 5,000 athletes competing, including Olympian swimmer Srihari Nataraj and archer Bhajan Kaur. This fifth edition promises a showcase of emerging sporting talents across 24 disciplines.

Bringing together participants from more than 230 universities, events will span multiple cities including Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jodhpur. New additions to the sports lineup this year include canoeing, kayaking, cycling, and beach volleyball, highlighting the evolving nature of the games.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the games' role in nurturing champions for international arenas such as the 2026 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, underlining the dedication and excellence of young athletes in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)