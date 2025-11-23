Scotland's Redemption: A Dominant Victory Over Tonga

In a stunning display at Murrayfield, Scotland concluded their November test series with a dominant 56-0 victory over Tonga, restoring confidence after recent defeats. The home team was in top form, notching up eight tries throughout the decisive encounter.

Key players Jamie Ritchie, George Turner, and Max Williamson crossed the line in the first half, while Duhan van der Merwe, Ewan Ashman, and George Horne extended the lead with additional tries after the break. Van der Merwe's try marked a record-breaking 35th for the national side.

Fergus Burke converted five of the attempts successfully, and Horne added three more, securing the triumphant win for Scotland. The team was keen to bounce back after narrowly losing to New Zealand and suffering a disappointing defeat to Argentina earlier this month.

