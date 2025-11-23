Left Menu

Gasperini's Roller Coaster: Roma's Thrilling Victory Keeps Serie A Lead

Gian Piero Gasperini experienced a spectrum of emotions during Roma's crucial Serie A match against Cremonese. Ejected from the sidelines, he witnessed his team secure a 3-1 victory, regaining the league's top spot. Key plays and controversies underscored the match's intensity, including important saves by goalie Mile Svilar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 23-11-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 22:03 IST
Gasperini's Roller Coaster: Roma's Thrilling Victory Keeps Serie A Lead
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a dramatic twist of emotions, Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini transformed from vocal sideline steward to a jubilant spectator, all within a few captivating minutes. His ejection seemingly became a catalyst, as Roma clinched a 3-1 victory over Cremonese, reinstating their top rank in the fiercely contested Serie A standings.

The game was characterized by pivotal plays and referee reviews. Roma secured an early advantage, with Manu Koné working in tandem with Lorenzo Pellegrini to set up Matías Soulé for a remarkable goal. Despite challenges, including Cremonese's strong resistance and a revoked penalty, Roma's goalie Mile Svilar made critical saves to maintain their lead.

Gasperini's frustration peaked in the 62nd minute, resulting in his dismissal. Nevertheless, Roma intensified their performance post-ejection, with Evan Ferguson and Wesley adding to the scoreline, much to Gasperini's subsequent delight watching from afar. Meanwhile, a separate relegation battle saw Parma navigate to a vital win against Hellas Verona.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Usman Tariq's Hat-Trick Heroics Elevate Pakistan to T20 Final Victory

Usman Tariq's Hat-Trick Heroics Elevate Pakistan to T20 Final Victory

 Pakistan
2
Italy Triumphs Again, Secures Third Consecutive Davis Cup

Italy Triumphs Again, Secures Third Consecutive Davis Cup

 Italy
3
Jeeno Thitikul: A Triumph in Women's Golf History

Jeeno Thitikul: A Triumph in Women's Golf History

 Italy
4
Sami Valimaki's Historic Victory at the RSM Classic: Finland's First PGA Tour Triumph

Sami Valimaki's Historic Victory at the RSM Classic: Finland's First PGA Tou...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025