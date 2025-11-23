Assan Ouedraogo Shines with Stunning Strike in Bundesliga
Assan Ouedraogo impressed with a remarkable goal as Leipzig defeated Werder Bremen 2-0 in the Bundesliga. The 19-year-old midfielder scored from 20 meters, marking his third goal of the season. Xaver Schlager secured the win in the 80th minute, keeping Ole Werner's team steady after a previous defeat.
Assan Ouedraogo further bolstered his growing reputation with a striking goal in Leipzig's 2-0 victory over Werder Bremen during Sunday's Bundesliga clash.
The 19-year-old sensation, fresh off his Germany national debut in World Cup qualifiers, skillfully netted from 20 meters in the 63rd minute, marking his third goal of the season.
Despite Bremen's efforts to level, Xaver Schlager sealed Leipzig's victory in the 80th minute, aiding Ole Werner's squad to bounce back after their unbeaten streak was snapped by Hoffenheim. In another fixture, Union Berlin prepared to face St. Pauli, while Bayern Munich equaled their record with 43 consecutive rounds leading the pack.
