Left Menu

Assan Ouedraogo Shines with Stunning Strike in Bundesliga

Assan Ouedraogo impressed with a remarkable goal as Leipzig defeated Werder Bremen 2-0 in the Bundesliga. The 19-year-old midfielder scored from 20 meters, marking his third goal of the season. Xaver Schlager secured the win in the 80th minute, keeping Ole Werner's team steady after a previous defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 23-11-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 22:50 IST
Assan Ouedraogo Shines with Stunning Strike in Bundesliga
  • Country:
  • Germany

Assan Ouedraogo further bolstered his growing reputation with a striking goal in Leipzig's 2-0 victory over Werder Bremen during Sunday's Bundesliga clash.

The 19-year-old sensation, fresh off his Germany national debut in World Cup qualifiers, skillfully netted from 20 meters in the 63rd minute, marking his third goal of the season.

Despite Bremen's efforts to level, Xaver Schlager sealed Leipzig's victory in the 80th minute, aiding Ole Werner's squad to bounce back after their unbeaten streak was snapped by Hoffenheim. In another fixture, Union Berlin prepared to face St. Pauli, while Bayern Munich equaled their record with 43 consecutive rounds leading the pack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Usman Tariq's Hat-Trick Heroics Elevate Pakistan to T20 Final Victory

Usman Tariq's Hat-Trick Heroics Elevate Pakistan to T20 Final Victory

 Pakistan
2
Italy Triumphs Again, Secures Third Consecutive Davis Cup

Italy Triumphs Again, Secures Third Consecutive Davis Cup

 Italy
3
Jeeno Thitikul: A Triumph in Women's Golf History

Jeeno Thitikul: A Triumph in Women's Golf History

 Italy
4
Sami Valimaki's Historic Victory at the RSM Classic: Finland's First PGA Tour Triumph

Sami Valimaki's Historic Victory at the RSM Classic: Finland's First PGA Tou...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025