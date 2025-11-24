Left Menu

Italy Clinches Third Consecutive Davis Cup Crown

Italy won its third consecutive Davis Cup title after Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli secured victories over Spain in Bologna. Despite missing key players, the Italian team triumphed, marking their fourth overall Davis Cup crown. Berrettini and Cobolli delivered remarkable performances under intense pressure, overcoming their Spanish opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 02:21 IST
Italy clinched its third consecutive Davis Cup title on Sunday, triumphing over Spain with a decisive 2-0 victory in Bologna. The Italian team, led by standout performances from Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli, celebrated their fourth overall Davis Cup crown.

Berrettini showcased his skills with a commanding victory over Pablo Carreno Busta, winning the match 6-3 6-4. Meanwhile, Cobolli delivered a remarkable comeback against Jaume Munar, overcoming a challenging start to secure a 1-6 7-6(5) 7-5 win. The team's victory marked Italy's third consecutive title since the 1971 Challenge Round abolition.

Both Italy and Spain were without key players, but Berrettini and Cobolli rose to the occasion. The determined pair ensured Italy's continued dominance, capturing the spirit of the competition with jubilant celebrations and a passion for their sport.

