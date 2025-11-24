Italy Secures Historic Third Consecutive Davis Cup Victory
Italy triumphed in the Davis Cup for the third consecutive year, defeating Spain in a thrilling match. Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli delivered winning performances, propelling Italy to its fourth Davis Cup title overall. Despite missing key players, Italy showcased formidable talent and determination.
In a stunning victory, Italy clinched its third consecutive Davis Cup title by defeating Spain 2-0 in Bologna. Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli won their singles matches amidst roaring support from the home crowd.
Berrettini showcased exceptional form, defeating Pablo Carreno Busta with a stellar performance. Flavio Cobolli followed with a thrilling comeback against Jaume Munar, sealing the victory for Italy.
The win marks Italy's fourth Davis Cup triumph overall. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni applauded the team's determination and talent, celebrating this remarkable achievement for Italian sports.
