Sreesanth Shines as Vista Riders Triumph in Abu Dhabi T10

In an impressive display of leadership and skill, Vista Riders captain Sreesanth expressed pride as his team clinched a six-run victory over Aspin Stallions in the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10. Defending a modest score of 84/9, the 43-year-old captain's opening bowling led to crucial dismissals, setting the stage for their win.

Sreesanth, boasting over 150 international wickets, credited experienced teammates like Faf du Plessis and Vijay Dahiya for their guidance. Expressing gratitude towards the T10 format, he praised tournament founder Shaji Ul Mulk for its success, emphasizing the unique opportunity it provides for both players and fans.

Dedication marked his commendable Player of the Match performance, as Sreesanth honored his son's upcoming birthday. As Vista Riders prepare to meet Northern Warriors, both teams eye enhancement in points during this highly competitive season opener.

