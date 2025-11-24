Left Menu

Sreesanth Shines as Vista Riders Triumph in Abu Dhabi T10

Vista Riders' captain Sreesanth led his team to a thrilling victory against Aspin Stallions, successfully defending a low score of 84/9. The T10 clash showcased his leadership and bowling skills as he removed key players early on. Vista Riders are set to face Northern Warriors next.

Vista Riders captain Sreesanth during Abu Dhabi T10 League (Image: Abu Dhabi T10 media). Image Credit: ANI
In an impressive display of leadership and skill, Vista Riders captain Sreesanth expressed pride as his team clinched a six-run victory over Aspin Stallions in the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10. Defending a modest score of 84/9, the 43-year-old captain's opening bowling led to crucial dismissals, setting the stage for their win.

Sreesanth, boasting over 150 international wickets, credited experienced teammates like Faf du Plessis and Vijay Dahiya for their guidance. Expressing gratitude towards the T10 format, he praised tournament founder Shaji Ul Mulk for its success, emphasizing the unique opportunity it provides for both players and fans.

Dedication marked his commendable Player of the Match performance, as Sreesanth honored his son's upcoming birthday. As Vista Riders prepare to meet Northern Warriors, both teams eye enhancement in points during this highly competitive season opener.

