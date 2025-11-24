India's Womens Kabaddi Triumphs Again: World Champions Once More

The Indian women's kabaddi team showcased their prowess by securing the Women's Kabaddi World Cup title in Dhaka, clinching victory against Chinese Taipei with a score of 35-28 in the final match. This remarkable win marks India's second consecutive World Cup title, reinforcing their formidable presence in the sport, as confirmed by the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Haryana Steelers head coach Manpreet Singh commended the team, expressing, "The women's team has delivered a performance the whole nation can be proud of. Their belief and teamwork were outstanding. As a former India player, I understand just how hard it is to reach this level. Big congratulations to the players and staff," according to a PKL release.

Displaying consistent form throughout the tournament, India won all its group matches, subsequently defeating Iran 33-21 in the semi-finals to advance to the final. Chinese Taipei also maintained an unbeaten record in their group matches and overcame hosts Bangladesh 25-18 in the semi-final. Ajay Thakur, head coach of Puneri Paltan, remarked, "It is a very proud moment for India as the women's team retained the World Cup trophy in Dhaka. Their dominant run to the final and then the trophy shows how much women's kabaddi has progressed in the last few years. It is also a testament to the global appeal of the sport."

(With inputs from agencies.)