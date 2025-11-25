Hardik Pandya's Much-Awaited Comeback and SMAT 2023: A New Chapter in Domestic Cricket

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is gearing up for a highly-anticipated return to cricket at the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, following a quadricep injury sustained during the Asia Cup. His performance will be closely watched as this tournament serves as a major stepping stone ahead of the T20 World Cup and the upcoming series against South Africa.

Set to unfold across Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Lucknow, the tournament will also showcase notable talents like Suryakumar Yadav and mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy from the Tamil Nadu squad. Mumbai enters the contest as the defending champions, with key players like Shivam Dube and Shaw aiming to boost their T20 credentials.

As Baroda's head coach Mukund Parmar eagerly anticipates Pandya's participation in most of their group games, the spotlight will be on domestic stars seeking redemption and proving their worth to IPL teams. Players like Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal hope for impressive performances, eager to secure their spots in future T20 line-ups.

