Excitement Builds as Teams Arrive for FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025

As anticipation mounts for the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025, teams are arriving in Tamil Nadu, with Japan, Chile, Spain, and Austria landing in India. The global tournament, set from November 28 to December 10, promises high stakes and ambitions from all participating teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:00 IST
Team Spain. (Photo: HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
As the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 approaches, a wave of excitement has hit the hockey world. Teams such as Japan and Chile have landed in Chennai, while Spain and Austria have reached Madurai, marking their final preparations for the major tournament.

The competition, running from November 28 to December 10, gathers some of the most promising young talent on the hockey scene. Japan, experiencing its fourth Junior World Cup, aims to make a significant impact, having been placed in Pool C with formidable rivals Argentina, China, and New Zealand.

Chile, alongside India, Oman, and Switzerland in Pool B, seeks to improve on its 15th-place finish in the previous edition. Meanwhile, Spain, already a two-time bronze medal winner, aims to change the color of its medal this year. Their campaign begins on November 28 against Egypt in Madurai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

