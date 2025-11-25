PSL's Currency Shift: Will Rupee Transition Benefit Franchises?
The Pakistan Cricket Board has shifted financial transactions with PSL teams to be conducted in Pakistani rupees instead of US dollars. While three franchises have renewed their contracts, questions arise about increased fees and the impact on franchises. Speculation surrounds the effect of foreign investment and ongoing financial tensions.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made a pivotal decision to conduct all financial transactions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Pakistani rupees rather than American dollars. This shift raises questions about whether it will financially benefit the franchises or the board itself.
Despite this change, the league's brand value remains opaque, with new evaluations suggesting a significant fee increase for franchises like Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, and Peshawar Zalmi, who have renewed their contracts for another decade. Meanwhile, speculation about the impact of this currency shift on franchise fees and potential foreign investment trouble the league's financial landscape.
Historically, transactions were dollar-based, leading to losses as the dollar rate surged. The PCB eventually agreed to cap the exchange rate, but with the promise of new evaluations, the future financial dynamics of the league are under scrutiny, as foreign investment remains scarce and tensions with franchises like Multan Sultans persist.
