South Africa Sets India a Mammoth Target in Test Cricket Clash
South Africa, leading the two-test series, declared their second innings at 269-5 in Guwahati. Tristan Stubbs top-scored with 94, leaving India a daunting target of 549. Ravindra Jadeja led India's bowling with figures of 4-62. India faces a challenging task entering the final day.
In a gripping test match series, South Africa declared their second innings at 269-5 on day four of the final test against India in Guwahati, setting an imposing victory target of 549 runs for the hosts.
Tristan Stubbs emerged as the standout player for South Africa with a commendable 94 runs, helping his team dominate the two-test series in which they lead 1-0.
Spinner Ravindra Jadeja proved to be India's most effective bowler, claiming four wickets for 62 runs. The Indian team now faces an uphill battle as they approach the final day against a formidable South African side.
