India's Cricket Comeback: Key Players and Performance

In India's second innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 13 runs before getting out. KL Rahul was dismissed for six runs, leaving Sai Sudharsan and Kuldeep Yadav at the crease with scores of 2 and 4, respectively. The team's total was 27 runs for the loss of two wickets in 15.5 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:16 IST
In India's second innings against their opponents, Yashasvi Jaiswal managed to score only 13 runs before being caught by Verreynne off Jansen's bowling. KL Rahul struggled as well, contributing just 6 runs prior to being bowled by Harmer.

Newcomers Sai Sudharsan and Kuldeep Yadav are at the crease, with cautious starts of 2 and 4 runs, respectively. Extras added 2 to the total, which stands at 27 runs for two wickets lost in 15.5 overs.

The bowling side showcased disciplined performances, particularly Marco Jansen, who took a key wicket, and Simon Harmer, who contributed a crucial breakthrough.

