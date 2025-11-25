India's Cricket Comeback: Key Players and Performance
In India's second innings against their opponents, Yashasvi Jaiswal managed to score only 13 runs before being caught by Verreynne off Jansen's bowling. KL Rahul struggled as well, contributing just 6 runs prior to being bowled by Harmer.
Newcomers Sai Sudharsan and Kuldeep Yadav are at the crease, with cautious starts of 2 and 4 runs, respectively. Extras added 2 to the total, which stands at 27 runs for two wickets lost in 15.5 overs.
The bowling side showcased disciplined performances, particularly Marco Jansen, who took a key wicket, and Simon Harmer, who contributed a crucial breakthrough.
