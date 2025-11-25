Raju Chekuri: From Cybersecurity to Volleyball Visionary

Raju Chekuri, a successful entrepreneur in Silicon Valley, has redirected his attention from cybersecurity to revitalizing Indian volleyball. Chekuri recently launched an initiative through the Goa Guardians, a new franchise in the Prime Volleyball League, aiming to bring visibility and talent development to the sport in India.

Partnering with Indian cricketer KL Rahul, the Goa Guardians made a significant impression in their debut season by reaching the semi-finals. Chekuri envisions Goa as the next powerhouse for volleyball in India, capitalizing on the region's vibrant spirit and cultural appeal.

Beyond leading a team, Chekuri intends to impact sports infrastructure and grassroots training through Chekuri Sports Ventures. His nostalgic ties to volleyball in Ahmedabad and aspirations to shape future athletes underline his commitment to the sport. Chekuri aims to foster not only skilled athletes but also stronger communities through this venture.

