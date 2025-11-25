Bhubaneswar Set to Host Inaugural National Indoor Championships and Continental Tour Silver Level Meet

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has confirmed that Bhubaneswar will host the first-ever National Indoor Championships on March 24 and 25, 2026. Set to be a highlight of the AFI's domestic calendar, the city will also welcome the upgraded World Athletics Continental Tour Silver Level Meet in August.

In an attempt to elevate domestic competitions, the AFI has introduced the Indian Athletics Series starting in April, which aims to provide young athletes more opportunities to compete. This comprehensive annual calendar, featuring over 40 events, serves as preparation for athletes ahead of the 2026 Asian Games.

Mata Raviander Chaudhry, AFI's competition director, emphasized the importance of these enhancements as they compel athletes to participate in multiple competitions to qualify for national championships. This push for greater participation seeks to nurture talent at grassroots levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)