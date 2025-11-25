Clash of Titans: India vs Pakistan Set for 2026 T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that traditional cricketing rivals India and Pakistan will face each other in Group A of the 2026 men's T20 World Cup. Scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, this high-stakes match is set to captivate global audiences.

Due to geopolitical tensions, bilateral sporting events between India and Pakistan have been halted by the Indian government since April. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have consented to clash at neutral venues for multinational tournaments, leading to Pakistan contesting all matches in Sri Lanka.

The tournament will feature 55 matches across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka, accommodating 20 teams, including Italy as debutants. Meanwhile, former Indian T20I captain Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the tournament ambassador, following his remarkable career which recently concluded after India's success in the Americas.

