India and Pakistan are slated to face off in the 2026 T20 World Cup group stages, continuing their heated cricket rivalry. The tournament will take place in India and Sri Lanka, offering a platform for emerging teams. Rohit Sharma will serve as the tournament ambassador.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:29 IST
Clash of Titans: India vs Pakistan Set for 2026 T20 World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that traditional cricketing rivals India and Pakistan will face each other in Group A of the 2026 men's T20 World Cup. Scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, this high-stakes match is set to captivate global audiences.

Due to geopolitical tensions, bilateral sporting events between India and Pakistan have been halted by the Indian government since April. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have consented to clash at neutral venues for multinational tournaments, leading to Pakistan contesting all matches in Sri Lanka.

The tournament will feature 55 matches across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka, accommodating 20 teams, including Italy as debutants. Meanwhile, former Indian T20I captain Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the tournament ambassador, following his remarkable career which recently concluded after India's success in the Americas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

