Tragic Court: Young Basketball Talent Dies in Freak Accident

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded on a basketball court in Haryana's Rohtak, claiming the life of a promising young talent. Sixteen-year-old Hardik, who participated in the sub-junior national championship, was tragically killed when an iron pole of a basketball hoop collapsed on him during practice.

The incident, which was caught on CCTV, occurred as Hardik attempted to hang from the hoop, causing the pole to fall and fatally injure him. Fellow players at the sports complex in Lakhan Majra village rushed him to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collapse, focusing on the equipment's condition. Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that he would gather all pertinent details related to the incident to better understand and address the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)