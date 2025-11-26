Left Menu

Revival of Women's Football: A New Dawn for Indian Women's League

Four private companies, including JSW Group of Bengaluru FC, have expressed interest in acquiring commercial rights for the Indian Women's League. The move marks a significant milestone for women's football in India, signalling growth and new opportunities for the sport. The bidding process is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:39 IST
Revival of Women's Football: A New Dawn for Indian Women's League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a promising development for women's football, four private companies, including JSW Group, which owns ISL side Bengaluru FC, have shown interest in obtaining commercial rights for the Indian Women's League (IWL) for the next five years. Despite their interest, official bids are yet to be submitted.

Capri Sports, known for its Pro Kabaddi League side Bengal Warriorz, along with Leisure Sports and Shrachi Sports, have also made inquiries regarding the tender released by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The growing interest in the IWL contrasts sharply with the male counterpart, the Indian Super League, which hasn't attracted commercial bids recently.

The Indian Women's national teams have qualified for all three Asian Cups, marking a resurgence in women's football. The upcoming IWL season, set to commence in December, will have a new commercial structure, promising a more stable future for clubs through shared revenues with the AIFF.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allegations Fly as BJP Accused of Influencing Budgam Bypoll

Allegations Fly as BJP Accused of Influencing Budgam Bypoll

 India
2
Europe Pushes for Stricter Social Media Age Limits

Europe Pushes for Stricter Social Media Age Limits

 Global
3
UK Productivity Growth Forecast Slashed Amid Global Challenges

UK Productivity Growth Forecast Slashed Amid Global Challenges

 United Kingdom
4
Karnataka's Unity: Shivakumar Dismisses Power-Sharing Rumors

Karnataka's Unity: Shivakumar Dismisses Power-Sharing Rumors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025