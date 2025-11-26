Revival of Women's Football: A New Dawn for Indian Women's League

In a promising development for women's football, four private companies, including JSW Group, which owns ISL side Bengaluru FC, have shown interest in obtaining commercial rights for the Indian Women's League (IWL) for the next five years. Despite their interest, official bids are yet to be submitted.

Capri Sports, known for its Pro Kabaddi League side Bengal Warriorz, along with Leisure Sports and Shrachi Sports, have also made inquiries regarding the tender released by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The growing interest in the IWL contrasts sharply with the male counterpart, the Indian Super League, which hasn't attracted commercial bids recently.

The Indian Women's national teams have qualified for all three Asian Cups, marking a resurgence in women's football. The upcoming IWL season, set to commence in December, will have a new commercial structure, promising a more stable future for clubs through shared revenues with the AIFF.

