Tragic Collapse Highlights Haryana's Crumbling Sports Infrastructure

Two teenagers lost their lives in Haryana after a basketball hoop's iron pole collapsed during separate practice sessions, raising concerns over the crumbling sports infrastructure in the state. The victims, Hardik Rathi and Aman, suffered fatal injuries in eerily similar accidents just a day apart.

The incidents have incited widespread outrage, with opposition parties and grieving family members blaming the BJP-led state government for neglecting sports infrastructure. Hardik's tragic death was caught on CCTV, highlighting the negligence that led to the collapse. Locals had previously warned authorities about the deteriorating condition of the poles, which went unattended.

In response, Haryana's sports officials have suspended a district officer and announced a high-level investigation. The government faces increasing pressure to revamp the existing infrastructure to prevent further tragedies, while experts call for immediate repairs and inspections of all sporting facilities across the state.

