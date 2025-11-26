Record-Breaking Wins for Trap Shooters and Cyclists at Khelo India University Games
Neeru Dhanda and Aditya Bharadwaj claimed victories in trap shooting for Guru Nanak Dev University at the Khelo India University Games. Alongside cyclist Meenakshi Rohilla's triumphs, GNDU's gold count rose significantly. The games, featuring 4448 athletes from 222 universities in 23 disciplines, continue in Rajasthan.
In a remarkable display of athletic prowess, trap shooters Neeru Dhanda and Aditya Bharadwaj propelled Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) to unparalleled success at the Khelo India University Games. The event, held in Rajasthan, saw GNDU clinch all four shotgun medals, while their cyclists also ascended the podium with notable victories.
Neeru Dhanda, an Asian Shooting Championships gold medallist, demonstrated her dominance by securing her fourth consecutive individual gold with an impressive final score of 47. Alongside her teammates, Manisha Keer and Nandika Singh, she completed a clean sweep with a team gold, scoring an impressive 344.
The games, spanning across seven cities, bring together 4448 athletes from 222 universities to compete in various disciplines. With GNDU's gold medal tally skyrocketing, the event has been a testament to the participants' talent and dedication.
