Aaradhana Kasturiraj Shines at Sunil Verma Memorial Squash

Aaradhana Kasturiraj has made a powerful start in the women's draw of the 11th Sunil Verma Memorial Squash PSA Challenger event, overcoming compatriot Shuvra Borah on Wednesday.

Kasturiraj secured her victory with a comfortable 11-6, 11-9, 11-7 win.

In the men's draw, Rahul Baitha also advanced smoothly, defeating Divit Poojary 11-7, 11-5, 11-8. Other notable triumphs included Reiva Nimbalkar's win over Rani Gupta and Gurveer Singh's victory against Ayaan Vaziralli.

(With inputs from agencies.)