Aaradhana Kasturiraj Shines at Sunil Verma Memorial Squash
Aaradhana Kasturiraj commenced her campaign impressively at the 11th Sunil Verma Memorial Squash PSA Challenger event. She defeated Shuvra Borah handily. In men's matches, Rahul Baitha overcame Divit Poojary, while Reiva Nimbalkar and Gurveer Singh claimed victories in their respective games.
Aaradhana Kasturiraj has made a powerful start in the women's draw of the 11th Sunil Verma Memorial Squash PSA Challenger event, overcoming compatriot Shuvra Borah on Wednesday.
Kasturiraj secured her victory with a comfortable 11-6, 11-9, 11-7 win.
In the men's draw, Rahul Baitha also advanced smoothly, defeating Divit Poojary 11-7, 11-5, 11-8. Other notable triumphs included Reiva Nimbalkar's win over Rani Gupta and Gurveer Singh's victory against Ayaan Vaziralli.
