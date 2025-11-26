Mumbai Triumphs as Rahane and Yadav Shine in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Opener
Defending champions Mumbai secured a convincing seven-wicket victory over Railways in their opening match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Key performances from Ajinkya Rahane and Suryakumar Yadav propelled Mumbai to successfully chase down the target of 158 with ease, showcasing their dominance in the tournament's Group A match.
Defending champions Mumbai delivered a powerful performance against Railways, winning by seven wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy's Group A match.
Led by Ajinkya Rahane's explosive 62-run knock and Suryakumar Yadav's aggressive 47, Mumbai comfortably chased down a target of 158, securing a strong start to their campaign.
Despite a solid innings from Ashutosh Sharma, Railways struggled to set a competitive total, falling short as Mumbai's bowlers consistently applied pressure from the outset.
