Mumbai Triumphs as Rahane and Yadav Shine in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Opener

Defending champions Mumbai delivered a powerful performance against Railways, winning by seven wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy's Group A match.

Led by Ajinkya Rahane's explosive 62-run knock and Suryakumar Yadav's aggressive 47, Mumbai comfortably chased down a target of 158, securing a strong start to their campaign.

Despite a solid innings from Ashutosh Sharma, Railways struggled to set a competitive total, falling short as Mumbai's bowlers consistently applied pressure from the outset.

(With inputs from agencies.)