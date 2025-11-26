Left Menu

Mumbai Triumphs as Rahane and Yadav Shine in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Opener

Defending champions Mumbai secured a convincing seven-wicket victory over Railways in their opening match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Key performances from Ajinkya Rahane and Suryakumar Yadav propelled Mumbai to successfully chase down the target of 158 with ease, showcasing their dominance in the tournament's Group A match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:42 IST
Mumbai Triumphs as Rahane and Yadav Shine in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Defending champions Mumbai delivered a powerful performance against Railways, winning by seven wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy's Group A match.

Led by Ajinkya Rahane's explosive 62-run knock and Suryakumar Yadav's aggressive 47, Mumbai comfortably chased down a target of 158, securing a strong start to their campaign.

Despite a solid innings from Ashutosh Sharma, Railways struggled to set a competitive total, falling short as Mumbai's bowlers consistently applied pressure from the outset.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
British Retail Sector Boosted by Unexpected Business Rates Relief

British Retail Sector Boosted by Unexpected Business Rates Relief

 United Kingdom
2
Tragedy at Jajpur: Alleged Wrong Injection Claims Teen's Life

Tragedy at Jajpur: Alleged Wrong Injection Claims Teen's Life

 India
3
South Korea's Space Triumph: Nuri Rocket Launches Largest Satellite

South Korea's Space Triumph: Nuri Rocket Launches Largest Satellite

 South Korea
4
Faridabad's Swift Justice: Robbery Ringleader Nabbed

Faridabad's Swift Justice: Robbery Ringleader Nabbed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025