Ahmedabad: Rising Sports Capital of India, Eyes Multiple Global Events

Indian officials have announced that Ahmedabad, set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, is also being considered as the venue for the 2028 World U20 Championships and the 2031 World Senior Athletics Championships. This ambitious plan is part of the city's bid to host the 2036 Olympics.

Formally awarded the 2030 Commonwealth Games by the Commonwealth Sport's general assembly, Ahmedabad is gearing up to prove its capability to host major international events. Ashwani Kumar, Gujarat's Principal Secretary Sports, stated that the city is developing world-class sports infrastructure to train athletes and host various championships.

With plans to host events like the 2028 U20 World Athletics Championships and the 2031 World Senior Athletics Championships, Ahmedabad aims to drive local economic growth. This strategic move aligns with national goals and enhances India's standing as a global sports destination.

