Left Menu

Ahmedabad: Rising Sports Capital of India, Eyes Multiple Global Events

Ahmedabad has been proposed as the host for multiple prestigious sports events, including the 2030 Commonwealth Games, 2028 World U20 Championships, and 2031 World Senior Athletics Championships, as part of its bid to host the 2036 Olympics. The city aims to become India's sports capital by enhancing its infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Glasgow | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:21 IST
Ahmedabad: Rising Sports Capital of India, Eyes Multiple Global Events
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian officials have announced that Ahmedabad, set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, is also being considered as the venue for the 2028 World U20 Championships and the 2031 World Senior Athletics Championships. This ambitious plan is part of the city's bid to host the 2036 Olympics.

Formally awarded the 2030 Commonwealth Games by the Commonwealth Sport's general assembly, Ahmedabad is gearing up to prove its capability to host major international events. Ashwani Kumar, Gujarat's Principal Secretary Sports, stated that the city is developing world-class sports infrastructure to train athletes and host various championships.

With plans to host events like the 2028 U20 World Athletics Championships and the 2031 World Senior Athletics Championships, Ahmedabad aims to drive local economic growth. This strategic move aligns with national goals and enhances India's standing as a global sports destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
British Retail Sector Boosted by Unexpected Business Rates Relief

British Retail Sector Boosted by Unexpected Business Rates Relief

 United Kingdom
2
Tragedy at Jajpur: Alleged Wrong Injection Claims Teen's Life

Tragedy at Jajpur: Alleged Wrong Injection Claims Teen's Life

 India
3
South Korea's Space Triumph: Nuri Rocket Launches Largest Satellite

South Korea's Space Triumph: Nuri Rocket Launches Largest Satellite

 South Korea
4
Faridabad's Swift Justice: Robbery Ringleader Nabbed

Faridabad's Swift Justice: Robbery Ringleader Nabbed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025