Barcelona's Wake-Up Call: Needs Aggressive Play in Champions League

Hansi Flick urges Barcelona to play with greater aggression after back-to-back Champions League setbacks. A 3-0 loss to Chelsea and a 3-3 draw with Club Brugge highlight defensive vulnerabilities. Flick emphasizes focus on upcoming matches, aiming to secure nine points in the remaining games of the league phase.

Updated: 27-11-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 09:19 IST
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has called for his team to adopt a more aggressive style of play following a series of setbacks in the Champions League. After a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea and a 3-3 draw with Club Brugge, the Spanish giants find themselves in a mini-slump.

The defeat at Stamford Bridge was a significant blow, marking the first game in 53 matches where Barcelona failed to score. Defensive errors proved costly, leaving the team in 15th place ahead of the midweek fixtures. Flick suggested that greater dynamism and aggression could reverse the team's fortunes in the tournament.

"We have to accept the defeat and stay positive about what comes next," Flick remarked. With three games remaining in the league phase, Barcelona hopes to bounce back when they host Eintracht Frankfurt next month. The team also faces local rival Alaves in an upcoming Spanish league match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

