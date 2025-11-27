WPL Auction Sparks Bidding Wars for Cricket Stars

The Women's Premier League (WPL) auction witnessed intense bidding as UP Warriorz snapped up Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma for a hefty Rs 3.20 crore, using their Right to Match card. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians secured last season's joint highest wicket-taker, New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, for Rs 3 crore.

High-profile players like Australian Meg Lanning and New Zealand's Sophie Devine attracted significant attention, with Gujarat Giants securing Devine for Rs 2 crore and UP Warriorz acquiring Lanning for Rs 1.90 crore after a competitive bidding war with Delhi Capitals.

Auction activity remained high as UP Warriorz re-purchased England spinner Sophie Ecclestone for Rs 85 lakh. Other notable transactions included South African opener Laura Wolvaardt heading to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.10 crore and India pacer Renuka Singh being picked by Gujarat Giants for Rs 60 lakh. Notably, Australian captain Alyssa Healy found no takers at the auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)