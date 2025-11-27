Piastri Dismisses Norris Assistance in F1 Title Race

Formula One racer Oscar Piastri has dismissed talks of helping his McLaren teammate Lando Norris in securing the championship title. With Norris holding a 24-point lead over Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, the Australian racer aims to maintain his competitive edge in the final rounds.

Despite talks within the team, Piastri asserts that both he and Norris will continue to compete on equal terms. The season's tense competitiveness mirrors historical rivalries, such as Sebastian Vettel's strategic play during the 2010 championship.

As the season draws to a climax, with other teams like Ferrari and Mercedes vying for constructor standings, Piastri remains focused. He expresses hope to conclude the season on a high note, emphasizing that all drivers will fiercely chase wins and podium positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)