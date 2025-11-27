Piastri Dismisses Norris Assistance in F1 Title Race

Left Menu

Oscar Piastri dismisses claims of aiding teammate Lando Norris in the F1 title race. Norris leads Piastri and Verstappen with two rounds left. Despite his drop in performance, Piastri remains competitive. Historical tactics, like those of Vettel in 2010, add intrigue to this intense season.

Formula One racer Oscar Piastri has dismissed talks of helping his McLaren teammate Lando Norris in securing the championship title. With Norris holding a 24-point lead over Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, the Australian racer aims to maintain his competitive edge in the final rounds.

Despite talks within the team, Piastri asserts that both he and Norris will continue to compete on equal terms. The season's tense competitiveness mirrors historical rivalries, such as Sebastian Vettel's strategic play during the 2010 championship.

As the season draws to a climax, with other teams like Ferrari and Mercedes vying for constructor standings, Piastri remains focused. He expresses hope to conclude the season on a high note, emphasizing that all drivers will fiercely chase wins and podium positions.

