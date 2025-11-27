Left Menu

Anjali Semwal Shines in Sunil Verma Memorial Squash

Top seed Anjali Semwal advanced to the quarterfinals in the 11th Sunil Verma Memorial squash tournament with a win over Reiva Nimbalkar. Other notable victories include Rathika Suthanthira Seelan defeating Aaradhana Kasturiraj, Nirupama Dubey overcoming Rui Jean Yek, and Gurveer Singh edging out Manuel Paquemar.

Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:18 IST
Top seed Anjali Semwal showcased her prowess as she progressed to the quarterfinals of the 11th Sunil Verma Memorial squash tournament. Semwal clinched a victory against Reiva Nimbalkar with scores of 13-11, 11-6, 11-7.

In other women's pre-quarterfinals matches, third seed Rathika Suthanthira Seelan dominated Aaradhana Kasturiraj with a straight-set win, while fourth seed Nirupama Dubey outmaneuvered Malaysia's Rui Jean Yek in four sets.

Meanwhile, in the men's round of 16, Gurveer Singh made a notable comeback to defeat French seventh seed Manuel Paquemar, while Abhishek Agarwal triumphed over French eighth seed Matteo Carrouget.

