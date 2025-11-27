Anjali Semwal Shines in Sunil Verma Memorial Squash

Top seed Anjali Semwal showcased her prowess as she progressed to the quarterfinals of the 11th Sunil Verma Memorial squash tournament. Semwal clinched a victory against Reiva Nimbalkar with scores of 13-11, 11-6, 11-7.

In other women's pre-quarterfinals matches, third seed Rathika Suthanthira Seelan dominated Aaradhana Kasturiraj with a straight-set win, while fourth seed Nirupama Dubey outmaneuvered Malaysia's Rui Jean Yek in four sets.

Meanwhile, in the men's round of 16, Gurveer Singh made a notable comeback to defeat French seventh seed Manuel Paquemar, while Abhishek Agarwal triumphed over French eighth seed Matteo Carrouget.