Anjali Semwal Shines in Sunil Verma Memorial Squash
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:18 IST
Top seed Anjali Semwal showcased her prowess as she progressed to the quarterfinals of the 11th Sunil Verma Memorial squash tournament. Semwal clinched a victory against Reiva Nimbalkar with scores of 13-11, 11-6, 11-7.
In other women's pre-quarterfinals matches, third seed Rathika Suthanthira Seelan dominated Aaradhana Kasturiraj with a straight-set win, while fourth seed Nirupama Dubey outmaneuvered Malaysia's Rui Jean Yek in four sets.
Meanwhile, in the men's round of 16, Gurveer Singh made a notable comeback to defeat French seventh seed Manuel Paquemar, while Abhishek Agarwal triumphed over French eighth seed Matteo Carrouget.
