Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

The Asian Mixed Martial Arts Association (AMMA) has announced the formation of a global governing body, the Federation of International Mixed Martial Arts (FIMMA), aiming to include amateur MMA in the Olympic Games.

Gordon Tang, AMMA president, emphasizes the need to unify the sport, previously overshadowed by its professional counterpart. FIMMA stands as a unifying force collaborating with any organizations sharing its commitment to promoting MMA globally.

A highly individualistic sport, MMA's potential Olympic inclusion has faced skepticism. Yet, Asia's rich martial arts heritage and the popular ONE Championship underscore the continent's central role. The inaugural FIMMA meeting is set for December 1 in Athens.

(With inputs from agencies.)