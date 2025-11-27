Left Menu

Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

The Asian Mixed Martial Arts Association has announced the creation of the Federation of International Mixed Martial Arts to unify amateur MMA. FIMMA aims for Olympic inclusion of the sport, promising safety and global cooperation. The movement follows MMA's anticipated debut at the 2026 Asian Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 23:29 IST
Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Asian Mixed Martial Arts Association (AMMA) has announced the formation of a global governing body, the Federation of International Mixed Martial Arts (FIMMA), aiming to include amateur MMA in the Olympic Games.

Gordon Tang, AMMA president, emphasizes the need to unify the sport, previously overshadowed by its professional counterpart. FIMMA stands as a unifying force collaborating with any organizations sharing its commitment to promoting MMA globally.

A highly individualistic sport, MMA's potential Olympic inclusion has faced skepticism. Yet, Asia's rich martial arts heritage and the popular ONE Championship underscore the continent's central role. The inaugural FIMMA meeting is set for December 1 in Athens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Gamble: A New Chapter Unfolds

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Gamble: A New Chapter Unfolds

 Global
2
Anchorage Area Shaken by 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake

Anchorage Area Shaken by 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake

 Global
3
Inferno in Tai Po: Tragedy Strikes Hong Kong

Inferno in Tai Po: Tragedy Strikes Hong Kong

 Global
4
Canada's Climate Deal: Balancing Energy and Environment

Canada's Climate Deal: Balancing Energy and Environment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025