Aitana Bonmatí's Injury Blow: Spain Loses Key Player for Nations League Final

Aitana Bonmatí, a three-time Ballon d'Or winner, fractured her leg during training with Spain's national team, ruling her out for the Women's Nations League final. Spain's soccer federation announced that she sustained the injury through an accidental collision and will return to her club for recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 01-12-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 09:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Aitana Bonmatí, a three-time Ballon d'Or winner and star player for Spain, suffered a fractured leg on Sunday during a training session with the national team. This unfortunate injury has ruled her out of Tuesday's Women's Nations League final against Germany, following a 0-0 draw in the first leg.

The Spanish soccer federation reported that Bonmatí's injury occurred due to an awkward landing after an accidental collision. Diagnostic tests confirmed a fracture in her left fibula.

Bonmatí, who also plays for Barcelona, will now return to her club to embark on her recovery journey. Spain has been impressive on the international stage, reaching the finals of the last four major tournaments, including victories in the 2023 Women's World Cup and the 2024 Women's Nations League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

