Arunachal's Para Glory: A Celebration of Courage and Talent

Arunachal Pradesh's para-athletes have achieved a remarkable feat at the North East Para Games in Guwahati, earning praise from Chief Minister Pema Khandu for their historic performance.

The state's contingent secured a runner-up position in the overall medal tally, amassing an impressive 84 medals across various sporting disciplines.

This accomplishment highlights an increasing focus on inclusion and support for para-sports in the region, as the games brought together talent from all Northeastern states.

