Arunachal's Para Glory: A Celebration of Courage and Talent
Arunachal Pradesh's para-athletes delivered a historic performance at the North East Para Games in Guwahati, earning 84 medals. Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised the contingent's achievement, emphasizing the athletes' courage and the state's commitment to supporting para-sports. The event, held in Guwahati, showcased the diverse talents of Northeastern para-athletes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 01-12-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 12:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Arunachal Pradesh's para-athletes have achieved a remarkable feat at the North East Para Games in Guwahati, earning praise from Chief Minister Pema Khandu for their historic performance.
The state's contingent secured a runner-up position in the overall medal tally, amassing an impressive 84 medals across various sporting disciplines.
This accomplishment highlights an increasing focus on inclusion and support for para-sports in the region, as the games brought together talent from all Northeastern states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
