Left Menu

Arunachal's Para Glory: A Celebration of Courage and Talent

Arunachal Pradesh's para-athletes delivered a historic performance at the North East Para Games in Guwahati, earning 84 medals. Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised the contingent's achievement, emphasizing the athletes' courage and the state's commitment to supporting para-sports. The event, held in Guwahati, showcased the diverse talents of Northeastern para-athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 01-12-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 12:16 IST
Arunachal's Para Glory: A Celebration of Courage and Talent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh's para-athletes have achieved a remarkable feat at the North East Para Games in Guwahati, earning praise from Chief Minister Pema Khandu for their historic performance.

The state's contingent secured a runner-up position in the overall medal tally, amassing an impressive 84 medals across various sporting disciplines.

This accomplishment highlights an increasing focus on inclusion and support for para-sports in the region, as the games brought together talent from all Northeastern states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as BJP Delegation Faces Protests at West Bengal CEO Office

Tensions Rise as BJP Delegation Faces Protests at West Bengal CEO Office

 India
2
Russian Banks Poised to Restructure Railways Debt: A Financial Balancing Act

Russian Banks Poised to Restructure Railways Debt: A Financial Balancing Act

 Global
3
SC asks all States, UTs to setup regional and state cyber crime coordination centres to deal with such online offences.

SC asks all States, UTs to setup regional and state cyber crime coordination...

 India
4
Ensuring Seamless Paddy Procurement in Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister’s Directives

Ensuring Seamless Paddy Procurement in Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister’s Direc...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025