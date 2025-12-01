Left Menu

FIFA Unveils 2026 World Cup Schedule Amidst Global Anticipation

FIFA is set to announce the 2026 World Cup match schedule in a live global broadcast. The event will confirm venues, kick-off times, and details for the expanded 48-team tournament. Hosted across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, the World Cup will feature 104 matches and 16 host cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 01-12-2025 21:18 IST
  • Country:
  • France

FIFA is poised to unveil the eagerly anticipated 2026 World Cup match schedule during a live global broadcast from Washington on Saturday. This announcement follows the final draw, which will determine the tournament's unprecedented 12 groups of four teams.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will lead the presentation, alongside former players, with representatives from the 42 teams already qualified also set to be in attendance. However, Iran has announced its decision to boycott the draw event on Friday. FIFA has yet to address media inquiries regarding this development.

The final schedule, which will detail venues and kick-off times for all 104 matches of the expanded 48-team tournament, will be confirmed in March. This World Cup marks a historic first, with it being hosted by 16 cities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, with nearly two million tickets already sold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

