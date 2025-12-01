Juventus' Vlahovic Sidelined with Serious Thigh Injury
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic suffers a significant thigh injury, sidelining him after the weekend's victory over Cagliari. Examinations revealed a high-grade muscle-tendon junction injury. The club awaits further consultations for treatment. Juventus, currently seventh, aims to close the gap with Serie A leader Inter Milan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 22:00 IST
Juventus announced Monday that striker Dusan Vlahovic is out with a significant thigh injury following the team's recent victory over Cagliari.
The Serbia international was substituted just 30 minutes into the match, and subsequent tests confirmed a high-grade injury to his left adductor longus muscle.
Vlahovic's performances had been instrumental to Juventus' recent unbeaten streak, and the club now faces the challenge of closing a five-point gap with Serie A leader Inter Milan without him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
