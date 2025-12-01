Juventus' Vlahovic Sidelined with Serious Thigh Injury

Juventus announced Monday that striker Dusan Vlahovic is out with a significant thigh injury following the team's recent victory over Cagliari.

The Serbia international was substituted just 30 minutes into the match, and subsequent tests confirmed a high-grade injury to his left adductor longus muscle.

Vlahovic's performances had been instrumental to Juventus' recent unbeaten streak, and the club now faces the challenge of closing a five-point gap with Serie A leader Inter Milan without him.

