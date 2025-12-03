Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Germany to host Women's Euro 2029

Germany will host the 2029 Women's European Championship, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said at the governing body's executive committee on Wednesday. "All the presentations and all the bids were great but there is only one winner, in football as in life," Ceferin said. Germany hosted the tournament in 2001 and as West Germany in 1989, both times winning on home soil.

Germany will host the 2029 Women's European Championship, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said at the governing body's executive committee on Wednesday. Denmark and Sweden had submitted a joint bid while Poland was also a candidate.

Italy and Portugal had withdrawn their bids before the vote, focusing on their preparations to co-host the men's Euro 2032 and 2030 men's World Cup, respectively. "All the presentations and all the bids were great but there is only one winner, in football as in life," Ceferin said.

Germany hosted the tournament in 2001 and as West Germany in 1989, both times winning on home soil. "It was a long journey. We have so many people working at DFB (German football association) to get this tournament. Thanks to all who supported us, we felt this support throughout the campaign," DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said.

Before the executive committee meeting, a small group of activists unfurled a banner demanding UEFA ban Israel from European competition over the country's military operations in Gaza, also setting off pink flares. They were overseen by police and no incident was reported.

